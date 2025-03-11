BSF Cracks Down on Smuggling, Seizes Contraband worth ₹2.88 Crore in a Week

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: In a major crackdown against cross-border smuggling, Border Security Force (BSF) troops successfully intercepted multiple smuggling attempts in the first week of March 2025, seizing contraband items worth ₹2.88 crore.

The confiscated goods included narcotics, cattle, rice, and other illegal consignments. Notably, the BSF seized 280.67 kg of cannabis during the operation.

To enhance border security and curb transnational crimes, BSF intensified its vigilance by conducting 61 simultaneous coordinated patrols along the international border.

Additionally, multiple border coordination meetings were held with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at various levels to strengthen cooperation and ensure better coordination.

A BSF official stated, “We are committed to preventing smuggling and maintaining peace along the border through enhanced surveillance and coordination with our counterparts.”