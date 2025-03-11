Dispute Over Primary Health Center at Tripura’s Chatur Dash Devta Temple: Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Raises Concerns

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: A controversy has erupted over the Tripura government’s initiative to establish a primary health center within the premises of the Chatur Dash Devta temple with Tipra Motha leader and former MDC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman claiming that no prior information was given to Tiprasa regarding the project.

During his visit to the temple on Monday, Debbarman stated, “The government must inform Tiprasa before undertaking any development work within the temple’s boundaries. Otherwise, misunderstandings may arise.”

Highlighting the issue, Debbarman said that concerns had emerged regarding the health center’s location. To address the matter, he met with local MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Secretary Kiran Gitte and other officials. “Our primary focus is on resolving the issue through dialogue,” he said, adding that further discussions would be held in the coming weeks involving MLAs and Samajpatis.

Stressing the temple’s cultural significance, Debbarman remarked, “The Chatur Dash Devta temple is the pride and tradition of the people of the state. We must work together to preserve our heritage.” He reiterated that any development within the temple complex should be undertaken with Tiprasa’s knowledge to prevent disputes. “We have to raise our voices collectively to safeguard the tradition, culture, and history of the Anands,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, local MLA Ratan Chakraborty acknowledged the issue and clarified the government’s stance. “The state has taken the initiative to build a primary health center in the temple premises. However, some misunderstandings have arisen, as Tiprasa believes the project encroaches upon the temple boundary,” Chakraborty stated.

A meeting was held on Monday between government representatives and Pradyot Kishore Debbarman to address the concerns.