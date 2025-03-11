IMD Issues Weather Warning For Meghalaya, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning, And Gusty Winds

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Meghalaya, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts over the next five days. Although most districts have no warnings as of Tuesday, weather conditions are expected to deteriorate from Wednesday onwards.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in isolated places across East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, and Eastern West Khasi Hills. Wind speeds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h are also expected in some areas.

The IMD has placed the affected regions under a yellow alert from March 12 to 14, advising residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms and lightning could pose risks. However, the warning escalates to an orange alert on March 15, with heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5mm to 115.5mm expected in some areas.

Residents, especially those in vulnerable locations, have been urged to take necessary precautions and avoid open spaces during thunderstorms. The IMD has also advised farmers and outdoor workers to stay alert to prevent any mishaps due to lightning and strong winds.