Manipur Budget 2025-26 Tabled In Lok Sabha

NET Web Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Manipur Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, proposing an expenditure of ₹35,103.90 crore, an increase from ₹32,656.81 crore in the current fiscal year.

The budget includes over ₹2,000 crore under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and ₹9,520 crore for the social sector. Provisions for relief and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons include ₹15 crore for temporary shelters, ₹35 crore for housing, ₹100 crore for relief operations, and ₹7 crore for compensation.

Additionally, ₹2,866 crore has been allocated for incentives to police personnel in sensitive areas. Sitharaman also tabled the supplementary demands for grants for Manipur’s 2024-25 financial year.