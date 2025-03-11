Meghalaya: UDP MLA Urges Government To Introduce Metro Train Service In New Shillong Township

NET Web Desk

In a bid to propel Meghalaya’s New Shillong Township (NST) into a modern and efficient hub, UDP MLA Lahkmen Rymbui has urged the government to introduce a metro train service. This ambitious project aims to alleviate the growing issue of traffic congestion in the region.

A proposed metro line would seamlessly connect key locations such as NEIGRIHMS, Mawpdang, and the New Secretariat, fostering a cohesive and well-planned urban landscape. This development would not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also cement NST’s status as a thriving metropolis.

In a significant boost to the region’s infrastructure, the government has pledged to invest Rs 400 crore in NST. Rymbui emphasized the need for this investment to be channeled towards establishing top-tier educational institutions, including government colleges and schools catering to both boys and girls.

The region’s connectivity is also set to receive a major upgrade, with the government greenlighting plans to establish a crucial road link between Mawlyngngad and the NEIGRIHMS side. This development is expected to greatly improve the overall infrastructure in the region.

On the international border front, Rymbui expressed optimism regarding the Chief Minister’s commitment to securing funding from the Government of India. He proposed allocating funds from government programs to support the border’s development, ensuring a more secure and prosperous future for the region.

In a separate development, Rymbui brought attention to the vast potential of 35 acres of land donated by the Manners and Lynthong clans to the Forest department. He advocated for a collaborative effort between the Tourism and Forest departments to develop this historically significant land, highlighting its potential to become a premier tourist destination, rivaling the natural beauty of Thangkharang Park in Sohra.