Mizoram Govt Making Efforts To Constitute Human Rights Panel: Home Minister K Sapdanga

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram government has established a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) following a directive from the Gauhati High Court’s Aizawl bench. The court had given the state government a two-month deadline to set up the commission, warning of contempt proceedings if the order was not complied with.

State Home Minister K Sapdanga informed the assembly that a notification was issued on October 11 last year, announcing the creation of various posts for the human rights panel. A search committee was formed in November last year to recommend the chairperson and other members of the proposed panel.

The government has also initiated efforts to secure an appropriate building for the new rights panel and create a separate head of account to ensure its proper functioning.

During a hearing on November 27 last year, government advocate H. Lalmalsawmi informed the court that the state government had complied with the directive by forming the human rights panel under the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The division bench acknowledged the positive steps taken by the state government and directed it to take further steps to establish the human rights panel by appointing suitable persons as its chairperson and members.