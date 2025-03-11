Nagaland’s Wanmai Kheang Commissioned As Lieutenant In Indian Army

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for Nagaland, Wanmai Kheang, son of Mr. K. L. Neamnai Konyak and Mrs. A. Bejem Konyak of Changlangshu Village, Mon District, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

Wanmai Kheang, an alumnus of G. Rio Hr. Sec. School, achieved this feat through his hard work, dedication, and spirit of service. His accomplishment has inspired many, and he has become a role model for the youth.

Temjen Imna Along, taking to X (formerly Twitter), congratulated Wanmai Kheang on his achievement, saying, “Congratulations to Mr. Wanmai Kheang from Mon District on becoming a Lieutenant in the Indian Army! His hard work, dedication, and spirit of service are a true inspiration to all. May his path be filled with glory and honour.”