Over 1 Crore People To Recite State Anthem ‘O Mur Apunar Desh’ In Assam

NET Web Desk

In a historic event, the Assam state government has announced a mass recitation of “O Mur Apunar Desh,” the state anthem, to celebrate the state’s unity in diversity. This initiative, unveiled as part of the Assam Budget 2025, aims to promote collective harmony and cultural pride among the people of Assam.

Over one crore citizens across Assam will join voices simultaneously from their respective locations, symbolizing a sense of belonging and togetherness. This massive event is expected to foster a deeper connection among the people of Assam, celebrating the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The state government’s initiative is a testament to Assam’s commitment to preserving its cultural diversity and promoting unity among its citizens. By reciting the state anthem together, the people of Assam will reaffirm their shared identity and collective pride.