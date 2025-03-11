Over 2.43 Crore Tourists Visited Assam In Last Four Years: Tourism Minister

NET Web Desk

Assam has seen a significant influx of tourists in the last four years, with a total of 2,43,64,180 visitors, according to Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. This impressive figure includes 60,306 foreign tourists. The year 2022-23 recorded the highest tourist footfall at 98,31,141, followed closely by 70,67,335 tourists in 2023-24.

The state government has been actively promoting the tourism sector through various schemes focused on infrastructure development, publicity, and skill development. To boost river tourism, the department launched luxury cruise services, ‘Jalporee’ and ‘Mahabahu’, on the Brahmaputra river. Plans are also underway for a ‘hop on hop off’ boat service connecting major religious destinations along the Brahmaputra river.

A new body, ‘Brahmaputra Sagarmala Mandir Darshanam SPV Pvt Ltd’, has been formed to implement this project, jointly by Sagarmala Development Co. Ltd, Inland Waterways Authority of India Ltd, the state Tourism Department, and Inland Water Transport Department, Assam.