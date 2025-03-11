Political Earthquake in Tripura Imminent, Claims MLA Sudip Roy Barman at Congress Rally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: Asserting that a “political earthquake” is imminent in Tripura, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman launched a scathing attack against the ruling BJP at a Congress rally in the capital city on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering at Orient Chowmuhani here in Agartala, he called upon the people to unite against what he described as BJP’s “oppressive rule” and emphasized the urgency to safeguard democracy.

“There is no alternative but to fight to save the countrymen from the hands of BJP. We must fight together for the sake of the nation. The days ahead will witness a major political shift in Tripura,” Barman declared, his voice resonating with determination.

The rally was organized under the slogan “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution,” saw the presence of Congress leaders including Congress Seva Dal All India President Lalji Desai, Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, MLAs Gopal Roy and Birajit Sinha and former Pradesh Congress President Pijush Kanti Biswas.

During his speech, Barman accused the BJP of forcibly mobilizing people for its political gatherings. “People from various parts of the state were compelled to attend BJP rallies. The ruling party will have to pay the price for this in the future. Forcing people to show love never ends well,” he alleged.

The Congress leader also took a dig at the CPM, dismissing its chances of returning to power. “The CPM cannot regain power with just its primary members—it has lost public support,” he asserted. He also criticized the party for straying from its core ideology. “Communism means fighting for the rights of Dalits and the oppressed. If anyone embodies that ideology today, it is Rahul Gandhi. He believes in simplicity and has never stood by the people for personal gain,” he added.

Reiterating his earlier statement, Barman declared that a political upheaval was inevitable in Tripura. “There will be a political earthquake in the coming days. The BJP has betrayed the people, and we must fight together to protect our Constitution and democracy.”