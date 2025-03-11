Special Funding Initiatives To Boost Operational Efficiency Of Police Force: Sikkim CM

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the establishment of two new funding initiatives, the Special Investigation Fund and the Special Traffic Management Fund, aimed at enhancing the police force’s operational efficiency. This announcement was made during a ceremony where 13 new fire tenders were flagged off.

Tamang emphasized the importance of a well-equipped and proactive police force, urging senior officials to actively participate in field operations. He noted that efficient law enforcement leads to lower crime rates.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the leadership of newly appointed DGP Akshay Sachdeva, encouraging him and his team to strive for excellence in law and order. The government assured its full support to the police department.

The procurement of the new fire tenders was made possible through joint funding from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the 15th Finance Commission. Tamang urged the fire services wing to enhance its emergency response capabilities, highlighting the police department’s role as the backbone of society.

DGP Sachdeva commended the fire services department for its efforts in handling fire emergencies and natural disasters.