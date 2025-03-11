Tripura: Fire Rips Through Home, Leaves One Dead and Two Injured

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: A heart-wrenching tragedy took place on Monday night when flames engulfed the house of Santosh Sarkar in the Tripura’s Dakshin Kashari area under Rajnagar PR Bari police station leaving three family members severely burnt. Despite desperate cries for survival, 48-year-old Tulu Rani Sarkar, wife of Santosh Sarkar succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar.

Eyewitnesses described the horrific scene as one charred body after another was being pulled from the blaze. “It was unbearable to watch. They were alive, but the fire had consumed them,” recounted a shocked local resident. The origin of the fire remains unclear, but preliminary investigations suggest it may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Upon receiving the distress call, two fire engines from Rajnagar and Belonia rushed to the spot. Firefighters, along with local residents, battled the flames to bring the fire under control, but by then, the house was reduced to ashes. Santosh Sarkar, his wife Tulu Rani Sarkar and their son Mithun Sarkar sustained severe burn injuries. Initially rushed to Barpathari Primary Health Center, they were later transferred to Shantir Bazar District Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Tulu Rani Sarkar could not be saved.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Dakshin Kashari locality, leaving residents in mourning. “This is a terrible loss. The administration must step in to support the grieving family,” urged a neighbor, reflecting the growing frustration among locals. In response, the police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess further action.