Tripura: Five Bangladeshi Infiltrators Caught Again at Udaipur Railway Station with Fake Aadhaar Cards

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: In yet another instance of illegal infiltration, police apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals—four women and one man—at Udaipur railway station.

The arrests were made while they were attempting to board the Kanchenjunga Express to Sealdah, from where they intended to travel to Ahmedabad.

According to police sources, the accused were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards issued in West Bengal. “We have foiled their plan and taken them into custody. The matter is under investigation,” an official stated.

This incident raises concerns over unchecked infiltration, as authorities struggle to curb illegal entry into India. Security measures are being further tightened to prevent such occurrences in the future.