Union Budget 2025-26: Tripura’s MP Biplab Kumar Deb Hails It as a Roadmap for Financial Growth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2025: The Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 has been hailed as a beacon of financial development for the youth, middle class, and farmers of the country. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his confidence that this budget will drive the nation toward economic prosperity.

“The Union Budget reflects the hopes and dreams of millions. It is a visionary roadmap for financial development, ensuring that the youth, middle class, and farmers of our country have a secure and prosperous future,” Deb stated.

He highlighted that the budget has seen an increase of 7.4%, demonstrating the government’s commitment to economic growth. Praising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he remarked, “Only Nirmala Sitharaman, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could shoulder such a monumental responsibility to take the country forward financially.”

Deb further emphasized that the entire country, including Manipur, will reap significant benefits from this budget. Criticizing the past governance under the Congress, he stated, “Manipur remained neglected for decades under Congress rule, but today, under the BJP government, the state has reached new heights of development.”

Providing statistical evidence, Deb asserted that between 2014 and 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased Manipur’s budget allocation 143 times, marking an unprecedented focus on the state’s growth.

Concluding his speech, Deb expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their efforts in shaping an economic vision that empowers every section of society. “This budget is not just numbers; it is a commitment to building a stronger, more self-reliant India,” he affirmed.