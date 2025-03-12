Arunachal Govt To Seek High Court Extension For Framing APFRA Rules: CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 12: The Arunachal Pradesh government will seek an extension from the Gauhati High Court for framing rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978. The High Court had earlier directed the state to finalize the rules within six months in its judgment on September 30, 2024, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

With the deadline approaching, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that additional time is required to ensure a consultative process. “Since the court-mandated period is about to end, we will request an extension to form a committee that will take inputs from all religious groups before finalizing the rules,” he said while addressing the Assembly during the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address.

Khandu assured that the APFRA, enacted 47 years ago during the tenure of former Chief Minister PK Thungon, is not aimed at any particular religion. “The rules will not be against any religion in our multi-tribe, multi-faith state. We are not in a hurry and will ensure proper consultations before finalizing the rules,” he added.

He further emphasized that legal recourse remains open for those who feel discriminated against. “If any individual or organization believes the government is mistreating a particular religious group, they are free to challenge it in court,” Khandu stated. He also requested Speaker Tesam Pongte to distribute copies of the principal Act among Assembly members for a better understanding of the legislation.

Home Minister Mama Natung, who has been engaging with concerned groups, recently met representatives of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF). The ACF had staged a hunger strike and a protest in Borum, demanding the repeal of APFRA, calling it “discriminatory” and “unconstitutional.”

The APFRA, 1978, was enacted to prevent forced religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. Under the law, violators can face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.