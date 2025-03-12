Arunachal: National IP Yatra In Tawang Promotes Intellectual Property Rights For MSMEs

NET Web Desk

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, 12/03/2025: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, successfully organized the National IP Yatra in Tawang. The event aimed to raise awareness among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) such as trademarks, patents, copyrights, and Geographical Indications (GI) and encouraged local businesses to protect and commercialize their innovations.

Ishantor Sobhapandit, Regional Director – NER, ICC, addressed the attendees, acknowledging the Ministry of MSME’s continued support for MSMEs across India. He highlighted the role of the Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) in Guwahati, which assists MSMEs in securing IP rights and accessing reimbursements. Sobhapandit also mentioned Yak from Arunachal Pradesh as a GI-registered product, showcasing the potential of indigenous resources.

Talung Taloh, District Development Manager, NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh, spoke about NABARD’s role in supporting GI filings, urging stakeholders to take advantage of these protections for regional economic growth.

Jai Veer, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, delivered a presentation on the significance of trademarks, patents, copyrights, and design rights. He provided examples of successful innovations, including bamboo products and hangers that were patented, demonstrating the benefits of IP protection.

Tsering Drema, Deputy Director, Department of Industry, District Tawang, encouraged local entrepreneurs and MSMEs to actively participate in the event’s interactive sessions to gain valuable insights on IP protection.

Dr. Suneeta Betgeri, Deputy Controller of Patents and Designs, DPIIT, provided further details on trademarks, copyrights, and design patents, emphasizing their relevance for MSMEs.

The Deputy Commissioner of Tawang emphasized the importance of Intellectual Property for economic development in Northeast India. He shared examples of businesses that have benefited from IP rights, urging local entrepreneurs to see IPR as a critical business asset.

The event saw active participation from MSME representatives, government officials, and industry experts, all engaging in discussions on the role of IP in fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth. The ICC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the IP ecosystem in Northeast India, ensuring MSMEs benefit from legal protection and commercialization opportunities.