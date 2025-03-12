Arunachal Pradesh CEO Meets With Political Parties To Discuss Electoral Process

NET Web Desk

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Arunachal Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Sain, IAS, along with Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu, APCS, and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Shania Kayem Mize, APCS, convened a routine coordination meeting with political party representatives on 12th March 2025 at Nirvachan Bhawan, Itanagar. The meeting aimed to address unresolved grievances and discuss modifications to the electoral process in the state.

Key updates included the introduction of four qualifying dates for voter registration – 1st January, 1st April, 1st July, and 1st October – replacing the previous single qualifying date of 1st January. This allows citizens to file advance registration applications during the Annual Summary Revision and after the final publication.

The meeting also highlighted significant changes to the registration forms that came into effect on 1st August 2022:

Form 6: Now exclusively for new voter registrations.

Form 7: Includes provisions for submitting death certificates in deletion cases.

Form 8: Updated to accommodate corrections, EPIC replacements, and marking persons with disabilities.

The CEO emphasized that objections for voter deletions should be made via Form-7, not on plain paper. Furthermore, appeals against the Electoral Registration Officer’s decisions must be submitted to the Appellate Authority within 15 days.

Additionally, the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist Booth Level Officers (BLOs) was discussed. Of the 2,233 polling stations in the state, only 1,624 BLAs have been appointed, with party-wise appointments as follows: BJP – 1,141, INC – 286, NPP – 191, and PPA – 6. BLAs, once appointed, will remain in the role unless their appointment is rescinded by the respective political parties.

Earlier, the CEO had directed all District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers to engage regularly with political parties to resolve grievances within the legal framework.