Assam: Congress MLAs Protest In Assembly Over Termination Of Polytechnic Faculty

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 12: Congress MLAs staged a protest at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, demanding a discussion on the termination of faculty members from newly established polytechnics in the state.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia criticized the government for dismissing faculty members who were appointed through a competitive selection process. He stated that the teachers, who had a cut-off application mark of 82 percent, were seeking better service conditions as they were not receiving regular salaries or appointment letters.

Calling the termination “unfortunate,” Saikia accused the government of “derecognizing” their contributions. He also raised concerns about job opportunities for local youth, warning that such actions could lead to vacancies being filled by non-locals.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a conference of District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. The meeting reviewed public welfare initiatives and governance measures, with directives to implement budgetary announcements and advance the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative.