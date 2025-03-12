Assam Rifles, Customs Seize ₹99 Lakh Worth of Banned Phensedyl in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 12, 2025: In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department, seized 5,500 bottles of banned Phensedyl Cough Syrup near Kalachhara, Agartala, Tripura. The confiscated consignment is estimated to be worth approximately ₹99 lakh in the international market.

The joint operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs to curb the illegal trade of Phensedyl, a substance frequently misused as a narcotic. Security forces found the consignment hidden in a jungle area, highlighting the growing challenge of drug smuggling in the region.

Following the seizure, the confiscated goods were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings. Officials emphasized that such operations reflect the commitment of Assam Rifles and Customs authorities in combating drug trafficking and ensuring public safety.

Assam Rifles continues to play a crucial role in curbing illegal activities along the border, reaffirming its reputation as the “Sentinels of the Northeast.”