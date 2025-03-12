Assam To Make Shelter Home For Transgenders: CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 12: The Assam government will set up a dedicated shelter home for the transgender community in Guwahati as part of its commitment to inclusivity, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Sharing the announcement on X, Sarma stated, “A shelter for the transgender community. Our government is ushering in a new era of inclusivity. We are setting up a dedicated shelter home in Guwahati to provide a safe space for the transgender community.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam’s economic growth, stating that the state has been recording a growth rate of 14-15 percent, exceeding the national average of 9-10 percent. He noted that Assam is among the five fastest-growing states in the country, with initiatives like Advantage Assam 2.0 contributing to its development.

Sarma further pointed out a significant increase in mutual fund investments in Assam over the past five years, reporting a 159 percent rise from Rs 11,298 crore to Rs 29,268 crore. He attributed this growth to rising public confidence in financial markets and an increase in income levels across the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stated that Assam was the leading contributor to mutual fund investments from the Northeast between 2020 and 2024. He reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting India’s economic growth by providing skilled human resources across various industries.