Centre Urges States To Curb Illegal Coal Mining, Cites Assam Tragedy

Guwahati , Mar 12: The central government has reaffirmed that it is the responsibility of state governments to prevent illegal coal mining, including rat-hole mining. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Centre is working closely with states to reduce mining-related accidents.

Referring to a recent coal mine accident in Assam, Reddy stated that he had spoken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who informed him that around 250 illegal rat-hole mining sites had been shut down and 12 individuals arrested.

On reports of illegal mining in Jharkhand, Reddy emphasized that the responsibility for enforcement lies with the state police and administration. He reiterated the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy toward coal mafia activities and mining-related violence.

The minister also highlighted ongoing safety measures in coal mines, noting that various steps have been taken to reduce accidents, with positive results already emerging.

Regarding the underground fire at Jharkhand’s Jharia coal mines, Reddy said the blaze has been burning for over a century. He added that the Centre is working on action plans to extinguish it but requires cooperation from the Jharkhand government. Discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren have taken place, and Reddy expressed optimism about resolving the issue.