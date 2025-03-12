CM Prem Singh Tamang Lays Foundation Stone For Sikkim Global Technical University In Namchi

NET Web Desk

Namchi, March 12: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone for Sikkim Global Technical University (SGTU) at Rong-Bul, Namchi. The event was attended by Krishna Kumari Rai, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, Education Minister Raju Basnet, Urban Development Minister Bhoj Raj Rai, multiple MLAs, and district officials.

The Chief Minister highlighted the university’s significance in boosting infrastructure and economic growth. He urged the administration and local residents to support the project’s smooth execution and emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness in workplaces and public areas. He also advised university officials to implement the state’s minimum wage policy for employees.

Announcing several developmental initiatives for Namchi, he mentioned plans for a new District Administrative Centre, a Block Development Office, an alternative play area, and the redevelopment of Namchi Central Park. He assured that the demands submitted by Namchi-Singhithang MLA Satish Chandra Rai would be reviewed.

Education Minister Raju Basnet welcomed the establishment of SGTU, stating that it would create new educational and employment opportunities in the region. MLA Satish Chandra Rai expressed gratitude for the project and announced plans for a Sikkim Medical Science College at Maniram. He also outlined proposals for sewage treatment plants, road expansion, flyovers, and water management systems.

SGTU Chancellor Dr. Sarav Singhal thanked the state government for its support and confirmed that 25% of the university’s workforce would be recruited locally. He also highlighted national and international internship opportunities for students.

During the event, the Chief Minister and Krishna Kumari Rai were felicitated, and students who completed computer and content creator courses at SGTU received merit certificates.