Manipur Budget Criticized As Insufficient For Crisis-Hit IDPs: MLA Okram Surjakumar

NET Web Desk

Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar has slammed the recently passed Manipur budget, calling it inadequate despite increased allocations. He argued that the budget, seemingly prepared by the state assembly rather than the Union Finance Minister, fails to address the needs of over 60,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“How will this budget cater to those who lost their homes? There is no provision for their rehabilitation in Churachandpur, Moreh, and parts of Imphal,” he said.

The Lok Sabha approved the Manipur budget and supplementary grants on Tuesday, adding ₹51,463 crore in spending for the current fiscal year.