Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms And Explosives In Joint Operation In Kakching

NET Web Desk

In a joint operation based on intelligence from 46 Assam Rifles (AR) and 2 MAHAR Regiment, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives in Wangoo Laipham Awang Chingya and Warukok Hill range on Tuesday.

The operation, conducted from 6:30 AM to 9:15 AM, involved personnel from CDO Unit Kakching, Assam Rifles, BSF, and 2 MAHAR Regiment, under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police, Kakching, Priyadarshini Laishram, MPS.

During the search, security forces found a white Super PP bag hidden in the bushes, containing an SMG Carbine, a Single Barrel Rifle, a modified .303 Rifle, and a revolver marked “Made in USA.” Also recovered were live ammunition, high-explosive grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a Baofeng Handset, tear smoke shells, and anti-riot equipment.

The operation was led by DSP (Ops) L. Bedhajit Singh, MPS, and supervised by Addl SP (Ops) Binoy Chongtham, MPS. Units from 46 AR, 2 MAHAR Regiment, and 131 Bn BSF also participated.