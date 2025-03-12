Meghalaya To Set Up 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools For Tribal Students: Education Minister

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya will establish 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the state, as confirmed by Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma during the Budget Session on March 12.

Addressing queries from MLAs Heavingstone Kharpran and Brightstarwell Marbaniang, Sangma revealed that the proposals for these residential schools were approved by the Government of India within the last two years.

The aim of the EMRS initiative is to provide quality education to tribal students in remote areas, along with comprehensive residential facilities to support their overall development.

Sangma also highlighted that a related proposal for Centers of Excellence for Sports has not yet been approved by the Government of India.

The establishment of these schools is expected to significantly improve educational opportunities for tribal communities in Meghalaya.