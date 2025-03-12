Meghalaya: Tura Government Medical College 75% Complete, Says Health Minister

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Health Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh informed the Assembly that the Tura Government Medical College project is now 75% complete.

In response to a query from Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma, Lyngdoh revealed that the total area of land donated for the project is 99 acres.

Providing financial updates, the Health Minister stated that the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 170.10 crore for the project so far. She also mentioned that a total of Rs 185.65 crore has been released for the project, with Rs 178.66 crore disbursed to the contractor till date.