Meghalaya: Two Vehicles Set On Fire In East Khasi Hills, Investigation Underway

NET Web Desk

In separate incidents on Wednesday, two vehicles were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. The first incident occurred around 2:50 am in Nongmensong Dongkadiang, where a vehicle belonging to the Meghalaya Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (MIDFC) was parked and torched by the perpetrators.

The second incident took place in the afternoon, when an Alto car, owned by a cook at the Old Railways Guest House in Laban, was set on fire.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem stated that the law and order situation is under control, and necessary measures are being taken to maintain peace. Authorities are actively investigating the incidents to identify those responsible.