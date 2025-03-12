MP Biplab Kumar Deb Raises Mineral Resource Benefits in Lok Sabha; Minister G Kishan Reddy Highlights ₹6 Lakh Crore Revenue

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 12, 2025: In the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Tripura’s MP Biplab Kumar Deb sought clarification from Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy regarding the financial and employment benefits states receive after the auction of mineral resources.

Responding to the query, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the transformative impact of the Narendra Modi-led government on the mining sector. “Since the BJP government came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced radical changes in the management of mineral resources. These reforms have ensured financial benefits for every state in the country,” Reddy stated.

Highlighting the economic impact, he added, “After the auction of mineral resources, the revenue generated is distributed across multiple sectors, including private companies and state governments. Since Narendra Modi assumed office, states have received a total revenue of ₹6 lakh crore through mineral resource auctions.”

The minister highlighted the role of these reforms in job creation and overall economic development, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to maximizing the benefits of India’s mineral wealth.