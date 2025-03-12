Security Forces Arrest 10 Militants In Manipur Crackdown

NET Web Desk

Security forces arrested ten militants from two banned outfits in a series of operations across Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts, police said on Wednesday.

In a major crackdown, seven active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were apprehended from a temporary camp in Tera Urak, Imphal West, on Tuesday. The arrested individuals were identified as Pebam Bishorjit Singh (27), Keisham Bishorjit Singh (28), Warepam Premananda Singh (37), Yambem Shital Singh (35), WM Arif Khan (24), Wahengbam Momocha Meitei (37), and Loitongbam Hemba Singh (35). Security forces recovered a 7.65 mm pistol with a loaded magazine, two SLR rifle rounds, one AK rifle round, a handheld radio set, 11 mobile phones, and other materials from their possession.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested two more active cadres of KCP (PWG) near DDK Imphal Gate in Khurai Chingangbam Leikai, Imphal East. The arrested individuals were identified as Khongbamtabam Nanao Meitei alias Khanganba (25) and Kshetrimayum Roshan Singh alias Killer (25).

Meanwhile, a joint operation by Manipur Police and 5/9 GR led to the arrest of a KYKL militant, Konjengbam Ibotomcha Meitei (54), from the foothills of Sanjembam Khullen Village in Imphal East. He was reportedly involved in extortion activities, and security forces seized 45 rounds of 7.62 mm AK rifle ammunition, a mobile phone, and a wallet from him.

In Bishnupur district, a cadre of PREPAK (Pro) identified as Laishram Tomba (36) was arrested from the Wangoo Chairel Leingangtabi area. According to police, he was engaged in extorting money from the public in Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

Additionally, security forces nabbed a cadre of KCP (Taibanganba) group, Maibam Virendrakumar Singh alias Saphaba (32), from Wabagai Makha Leikai Heibongmakhong in Kakching district. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from the people of Kakching and Thoubal districts.

Authorities confirmed that all arrested militants are being interrogated, and further investigations are underway.