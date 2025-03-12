Sikkim Governor Attends Sulabh Alkem Award 2024, Inaugurates Community Hall In Pakyong

NET Web Desk

Pakyong, Mar 12: Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, attended the Sulabh Alkem Award 2024 ceremony at the Integrated Multipurpose Hall in Pakyong on Wednesday. The award recognised outstanding contributions to sanitation and hygiene under Project AagazPlus, an initiative aimed at promoting accessible and hygienic sanitation in schools, with a focus on girls’ education and empowerment.

The event was organised by the Sulabh Sanitation Club and Alkem Foundation in collaboration with the Education Department of Sikkim. Project AagazPlus integrates hygiene improvement in schools through key practices such as handwashing with soap, access to clean drinking water, and the use of improved sanitation facilities. The initiative encourages small, sustainable actions to transform schools into WASH-friendly environments.

Governor Mathur also inaugurated the Integrated Multipurpose Community Hall, a CSR project by the Airports Authority of India, during the ceremony. In his address, he highlighted the importance of hygiene and sanitation, praising the Sulabh Sanitation Club and Alkem Foundation for their efforts in introducing Project AagazPlus to schools. He emphasised that such initiatives are essential in fostering healthier lifestyles among students.

The Governor lauded the refurbishment of girls’ changing rooms in schools and urged stakeholders to continue supporting initiatives for long-term impact. He acknowledged the Swachh Bharat Mission, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its transformative effect on sanitation and hygiene awareness, especially benefiting women. He also praised Sikkim for being the first state to ban plastic and for its “Mero Rukh Mero Santati” green initiative.

District Collector, Pakyong, Rohan Agawane, expressed his gratitude to the Sulabh Sanitation Club for their role in improving sanitation in schools. He reaffirmed the District Administration’s commitment to supporting hygiene and sanitation initiatives.

Prem Kumar, Chairman of Sulabh International, spoke about the collaboration with Alkem Foundation and the Education Department to improve hygiene practices in schools. He commended the positive impact of the initiative on students’ health and well-being.

The ceremony also featured testimonials from Poonam Pradhan, Joint Director of the Education Department, Principal Santosh Chettri of Government Senior Secondary School, Dikchu, and student Ayesha Khatun from PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Deorali. They shared their experiences of the positive changes brought by Project AagazPlus and the Sulabh Sanitation Club’s initiatives.

The Sulabh Alkem Award 2024 recognised schools, teachers, and volunteers excelling in WASH initiatives under Project AagazPlus.

Award Winners:

Best Performing School: Government Secondary School, Dalapchand

Best Teachers:

Ruchi Thapa (Government Senior Secondary School, Machong)

Aquino Sharma (Government Senior Secondary School, Mamring)

Karma Kunsang Tamang (PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng)

Santosh Chettri (Government Senior Secondary School, Dikchu)

Best Volunteers:

Ayesha Khatun (PM Shri Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Deorali)

Ayogita Sharma (Government Senior Secondary School, Machong)

Ayush Thapa (PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng)

Also present at the event were officials from various departments, representatives from the Airports Authority, and students and teachers from local schools.