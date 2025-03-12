Tripura Assembly’s Week-Long Budget Session to Begin on March 21

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 12, 2025: The budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to commence on March 21 and will continue for seven days until April 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly premises in Agartala city, Nath said, “The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met today and unanimously decided on the schedule for the budget session.”

He emphasized that such a seven-day budget session had not been conducted in the last 15 years under the previous government.

“During the BJP government’s tenure, we have ensured more days for discussions because we believe that the more deliberations take place, the better it is for governance,” Nath stated.

The minister further informed that the session would begin with the presentation of an additional expenditure allocation, followed by the full budget presentation by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.