Tripura Cabinet Decision: 118 Computer Science Teachers, 35 Store Guards to Be Appointed, Says Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Agartala, March 12, 2025: The state government has decided to appoint 118 individuals as Computer Science teachers in Vidyajoti Schools under the Education Department through a written examination, with a mandatory B.Ed qualification. Additionally, 35 candidates will be recruited for the position of Senior Store Guard under the Food Department. This announcement was made by Cabinet Spokesperson and Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury during a press conference at the Secretariat following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“The recruitment process for 118 Computer Science teachers will be conducted through a written examination, and possessing a B.Ed degree is essential,” stated Chowdhury. He further added, “Similarly, 35 individuals will be appointed as Senior Store Guards in the Food Department, ensuring proper staffing in the sector.”

Meanwhile, the minister strongly refuted allegations made by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman regarding irregularities in ration distribution. Addressing the claims, Chowdhury asserted, “It is unfortunate that a senior MLA is making misleading statements in public without verifying the facts. Being too clever in politics does not serve the people well.”

The minister also highlighted the BJP-led government’s initiatives, particularly during Durga Puja, contrasting them with Congress-ruled states. “No Congress-ruled state has taken the decision to provide free sugar, flour, and semolina to nearly 9 lakh ration cardholders during Durga Puja. This is an initiative of the BJP government in Tripura,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Chowdhury remarked, “Attempts were made to mislead people at yesterday’s Congress rally. However, the people of Tripura have already bid farewell to the Congress forever.”