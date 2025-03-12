Tripura Has Asked Centre To Lift Cap On Borrowing: CM Saha

NET Web Desk

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state government has requested the Centre to remove the borrowing cap to facilitate large-scale development projects. Speaking at a programme in Udaipur, he highlighted the financial constraints and the need for additional funds.

The Centre has permitted Tripura to borrow ₹4,000 crore over the next three years as part of fiscal management. Saha noted that the state’s budget for 2024-25 stands at ₹27,800 crore, but after covering non-plan expenditures such as salaries, pensions, and loan repayments, only ₹10,000 crore remains for development. Of this, 25% is allocated to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and 10% to urban local bodies.

“We have urged the Centre to lift the borrowing cap as the state is preparing to undertake major projects with new investments. The request has already been placed before the central government,” Saha said.

He also mentioned that during the recent investors’ summit in Agartala, 87 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3,700 crore were signed.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of tourism in boosting the state’s economy and suggested popularizing the phrase “Jai Tripureswari” to promote the Tripureswari temple, a significant Shakti Peeth in Gomati district.

Saha further directed officials to ensure close monitoring of development projects for effective implementation at the grassroots level.