Tripura: Marijuana Worth Rs 3.15 Lakh Seized At Agartala Railway Station

Agartala, Mar 12: Security personnel seized seven gunny bags containing 21 kg of marijuana during a routine check at Agartala Railway Station near the Jirania-end bushes.

According to an official release, the contraband, valued at approximately Rs 3.15 lakh, was confiscated as unclaimed property following legal procedures. The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation to trace the owner and determine the source of the consignment.

Authorities suspect the marijuana was intended for smuggling to other regions. Further inquiries are underway to establish any links to organized drug networks.

The seizure is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking in the region.