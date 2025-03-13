Arunachal To Adopt ‘Bottom To Top’ Planning Approach From Next Fiscal: CM Khandu

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 13: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday announced that the state government will implement a ‘Bottom to Top’ planning approach from the 2025-26 fiscal to promote decentralized and need-based development.

Speaking in the assembly during the budget session, Khandu said districts will serve as the primary decision-making units, with schemes and programmes formulated after consultations with deputy commissioners, elected representatives, and panchayat leaders. This approach aims to replace the earlier practice of selecting projects from the state capital.

An initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the initiative, with pilot projects planned in every district. Khandu emphasized the importance of transparency in governance, stating that effective planning and execution are essential as government funds come from taxpayers.

To address developmental gaps, the government will launch ‘Cabinet Aap Ki Dwar’ (Cabinet at Your Doorstep) in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts. Guardian ministers and mentor secretaries have been appointed for each district to oversee implementation, with visits scheduled in April to review ongoing state and central projects.

On security, Khandu noted that while insurgency in Arunachal Pradesh has been largely contained, disturbances persist in the TCL region. He has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to strengthen coordination between the state police, Army, and central paramilitary forces to enhance security in the area.

The chief minister also announced plans to establish state and national-level institutes in the three eastern districts to ensure equitable development across Arunachal Pradesh.

Calling the 2025-26 budget ‘practical’ and ‘unique,’ Khandu praised Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for designating the upcoming year as the ‘Year of Human Capital.’ He also commended ‘Team Arunachal’ for its contributions to the state’s progress over the past decade.

“The people have given us a mandate for a third term. We will fast-track development projects to meet public aspirations and ensure coordinated planning with all elected representatives,” Khandu added.