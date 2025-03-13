Tripura CM To inaugurate Bankul Mahamuni Fair In Sabroom On March 13

NET Web Desk

The annual Bankul Mahamuni Fair will commence on March 13 at the historic Bankul Mahamuni Temple in Rupaichari block of Sabroom, South Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the fair at 4 PM. The five-day event, running until March 17, will include religious ceremonies, cultural performances, and exhibition stalls.

Organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Sabroom Subdivision Administration, and Mahamuni Development Society, the event will be attended by several dignitaries. Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, MLA Mailafru Mog, MDC Kangjang Mog, and TTAADC CEO Chandra Kumar Jamatia will be present as special guests. South Tripura Zilla Parishad President Deepak Dutta will preside over the inaugural ceremony, while Rupaichari BAC Chairman Rakhi Tripura and Rupaichari Block BDO Abhijit Majumder will be guests of honor.

The fair will feature Buddhist religious rituals, reflecting the region’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Government departments will set up exhibition stalls showcasing local crafts, welfare programs, and development initiatives. Each evening, cultural performances by local and international artists will add to the festive atmosphere.

A large gathering of devotees, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts is expected, underscoring the significance of the Mahamuni Fair in Tripura.