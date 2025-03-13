Manipur’s Bishworjit Konthoujam Joins Tynemouth Cricket Club In England

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Mar 13: Bishworjit Konthoujam has become the first cricketer from Manipur to join an English club, signing with Tynemouth Cricket Club under the England Cricket Board (ECB). The move marks a significant milestone in his career and a proud achievement for Manipur cricket.

A resident of Patsoi Part IV, Bishworjit has been a key figure in Manipur’s domestic cricket since his debut in 2018. He gained national recognition during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, finishing as Manipur’s highest wicket-taker with 30 wickets in eight matches, placing him among the top ten wicket-takers in the country.

In the 2023-24 season, he led Manipur’s bowling attack in both the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, emerging as the team’s leading wicket-taker. His strong performance continued in the 2024-25 season, where he claimed 42 wickets across formats.

Bishworjit’s signing with Tynemouth Cricket Club highlights the growing presence of North-East talent in international cricket. The upcoming season is set to begin on April 19, 2025.