Arunachal Assembly Passes ₹39,842 Crore Budget For 2025-26

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 13: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday approved the ₹39,842 crore Budget for 2025-26 by voice vote after over eight hours of discussion.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who presented the budget on March 10, highlighted its focus on social and economic empowerment. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the poor, youth, farmers, and women, emphasizing their role in the state’s development.

Mein assured the Assembly that all planned schemes and projects would be implemented effectively. He stressed that while there was no shortage of funds, timely execution through coordinated efforts between departments and implementing agencies was essential.

Discussing border development, he noted that various government initiatives had led to reverse migration, with people returning to their native villages. He credited the Pema Khandu-led government for establishing a strong development framework over the past eight years and emphasized plans to harness key sectors for job creation and revenue growth.

The budget is structured around four key pillars—investment in people, infrastructure, economy, and innovation. It aligns with the Union Budget’s vision of ‘Viksit Arunachal,’ aiming for zero poverty, universal quality education, accessible healthcare, full employment through skilled labor, economic inclusion of over 70 percent of women, and positioning Arunachal as a leading fruit-producing state.

Mein also outlined planned investments in the power sector, stating that major projects would drive transformation, while healthcare services would be strengthened by ensuring adequate staffing in district hospitals.

Lawmakers across party lines supported the budget, and following discussions, the Assembly passed it by voice vote. Speaker Tesam Pongte then adjourned the House sine die.