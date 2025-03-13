Arunachal Govt To introduce Film Policy Soon: Minister Nyato Dukam

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 13: The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon introduce a film policy to promote and support the state’s film industry, Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister Nyato Dukam informed the assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a query from BJP MLA Tai Nikio during Question Hour, Dukam said the state cabinet has approved an interim committee to draft a comprehensive film policy in consultation with key stakeholders. The policy is currently in draft form and under review, he added.

The drafting committee, which includes the IPR secretary, director, deputy director (film), and two eminent filmmakers, is expected to finalize and submit the policy by the next financial year. Inputs from the Film and Television Institute at Rakap and other stakeholders are also being considered.

Nikio highlighted the challenges faced by local filmmakers due to the absence of a structured policy. He suggested establishing a State Film Production Board or corporation to provide financial and logistical support to filmmakers and encourage revenue-generating productions.

Dukam assured that the government is committed to introducing a well-rounded policy that incorporates stakeholder suggestions and supports the growth of the state’s film industry.