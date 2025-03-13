Assam, Centre Ink MoU To Boost Biotechnology Under BioE3 Policy

NET Web Desk

Guwahati , Mar 13: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Government of Assam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance biotechnology innovation and sustainable biomanufacturing under the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy. The signing took place at DBT headquarters in New Delhi, marking the first Centre-State collaboration under this framework.

Under the MoU, DBT will provide technical guidance and facilitate partnerships, while Assam will establish a State BioE3 Cell and implement the Assam BioE3 Action Plan. The initiative aims to utilize Assam’s biodiversity and agricultural resources to develop a strong biomanufacturing ecosystem.

The BioE3 Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet on August 24, 2024, seeks to position India as a global leader in bio-based innovations. It focuses on key areas such as bio-based chemicals, climate-resilient agriculture, smart proteins, functional foods, precision biotherapeutics, carbon capture, and marine and space research. The initiative will be supported by Biofoundries, Biomanufacturing, and BioAI hubs.

The MoU follows extensive consultations, including a Centre-State Partnership Conclave chaired by Union Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, where states were encouraged to collaborate with DBT and set up BioE3 Cells.

The signing event was attended by DBT Secretary Rajesh S. Gokhale, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Senior Adviser Alka Sharma, Assam Science and Technology Secretary Pallav Gopal Jha, and BIRAC MD Jitendra Kumar.

Ravi Kota stated that the Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam BioE3 Action Plan and established a dedicated State BioE3 Cell to drive biotechnology initiatives. Rajesh S. Gokhale emphasized that Centre-State partnerships are crucial for achieving the BioE3 Policy’s objectives, which focus on economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

This collaboration is expected to accelerate biotechnology advancements in Assam, contributing to sustainable economic development and employment opportunities.