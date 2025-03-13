Manipur: 14th Annual AMWJU Sports Meet Kicks Off

NET Web Desk

The 14th Annual Sports Meet of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) commenced today with a traditional ceremony, as the sacred fire was lit at the Sanamahi Temple in Hiyangthang Khongban.

Members of AMWJU carried the sacred fire from the temple to the Manipur Press Club in Imphal, symbolizing the official launch of the much-anticipated sporting event.

The sports meet aims to highlight the athletic talents of journalists while promoting physical fitness and well-being among media professionals. The event serves as a platform for journalists to engage in recreational activities, fostering camaraderie and a spirit of healthy competition within the fraternity.