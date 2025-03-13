Manipur: Chandel Launches First Round Of District-Level National Deworming Day

NET Web Desk

The first round of the District-Level National Deworming Day was launched today at Japhou Upper Primary School in Japhou Village by the District Health Society, Chandel. The programme was marked by the presence of Deputy Commissioner Chandel, N. Nandakumar Singh, IAS as Chief Guest; Yumnam Hemchandra Singh, ZEO Chandel; Mina Nula, Inspector of Schools; ADC Chandel; Martha Saka, Supervisor ICDS Cell, Chandel; and CMO Chandel, Dr. Joyson Matthew Monsang, serving as the Functional President.

In her keynote address, Dr. RD. Anna Niwarhring, DNO for Child Health Chandel, highlighted the adverse health effects of parasitic worm infections. She emphasized the campaign’s aim to reduce worm infections among children through increased awareness, improved sanitation, good hygiene practices, and the consumption of safe food and water.

Guest of Honour, Yumnam Hemchandra Singh, ZEO Chandel, announced that the 2025 National Deworming Day will be observed from March 13 with a mop-up round on March 20 for students who were missed. The initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of School Education, will be conducted across schools, Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), and health units throughout the district.

CMO Chandel, Dr. Joyson Matthew Monsang, underlined the importance of the mass deworming campaign aimed at reducing harm caused by soil-transmitted helminths (STH). In his speech, he delivered a detailed health talk on the effects of worm infections, stressing the need for deworming, improved hygiene, and better sanitation practices. He also announced that albendazole tablets would be administered to children aged 1–19 years in all schools, AWCs, and health units.

The programme concluded with the presidium members, teachers, and staff from the ICDS and Health Department administering the required dose of albendazole tablets to all eligible students.