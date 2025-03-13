Manipur: MAHUD Empowers Urban Local Bodies With New Glass Shredders

NET Web Desk

In a bid to sustain the outcomes of its Clean City initiatives, the Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Department will continue its efforts toward comprehensive solid waste management with a focus on hazardous waste and glassware.

In a significant move for radical change in urban waste handling, Principal Secretary RK Dinesh Singh and Director Ng. Uttam Singh handed over one ‘Glass Shredder’ each to the Thoubal and Mayang Imphal Municipal Councils at an event held at the City Convention Centre on Thursday.

The glass shredder, capable of processing up to 150 kg of glassware per hour with a 7.5 kW electric motor, is set to transform waste glass into silica sand—a sustainable alternative for construction material.

Additionally, 100 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) comprising helmets, ear plugs, N95 face masks, eye glasses, and rubber gloves were distributed to both councils. Each unit of the machine, costing around Rs 9.00 lakhs (inclusive of installation, transportation, and GST), marks a step forward in reducing waste deposits at dumpsites and promoting eco-friendly construction practices. More machines are planned for procurement in the near future.