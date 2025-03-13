Manipur: RTI Workshop To Boost Transparency In Governance Held in Kakching

NET Web Desk

A one-day workshop titled “Improving Transparency and Accountability in Government through Effective Implementation of the Right to Information Act” was held today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner, Kakching.

Organized in collaboration with the State Academy of Training (SAT) and the District Administration Kakching, and sponsored by the Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India, the workshop drew around 40 district officials.

Resource persons N. Brajakanta, Assistant Professor from the Law Department of Dhanamanjuri University, and Narengbam Priyobrata, Superintendent of SAT, led the discussions. Brajakanta explained that the RTI Act, 2005 is designed to empower citizens by promoting transparency and accountability within government operations, playing a vital role in preventing corruption and ensuring efficient access to information. He noted that while public authorities are mandated to provide requested information within 30 days, queries pertaining to life and liberty must be addressed within 48 hours, with exceptions for matters related to national security, personal privacy, or sensitive information.

Dignitaries Additional District Magistrate M. Kapajit Singh and SDO Kakching Kherdananda Potsangbam also attended the event, which aimed to reinforce the principles of transparency and efficient information management in government processes.