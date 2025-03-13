Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya CM Calls For Joint Efforts With Assam To Address Byrnihat Pollution

Shillong, Mar 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has called for a joint initiative with Assam to address the pollution crisis affecting Byrnihat, a border town shared by both states.

Speaking in the State Assembly, Sangma announced that a letter had been sent to the Assam Chief Minister, requesting the formulation of a joint action plan with experts and officials from both states. He emphasized that the pollution issue is a shared concern for both Meghalaya and Assam and requires a cooperative approach to effectively tackle it.

The Chief Minister assured the public that the government is fully committed to addressing the environmental impact and finding a comprehensive solution.

