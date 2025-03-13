Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya Govt Hands Over 97% Land To NHIDCL For Construction Of Shillong Western Bypass: Deputy CM

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 13: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the state government has handed over 97% of the land required for the construction of the Shillong Western Bypass to the National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Tynsong added that the remaining 3% of land is being managed by the Deputy Commissioners of East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts to address issues raised by the affected beneficiaries.

The land acquisition process for the project, carried out under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013, has involved an expenditure of Rs 121.40 crore for Ri Bhoi and Rs 455.39 crore for East Khasi Hills.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News