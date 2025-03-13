Meghalaya Govt Hands Over 97% Land To NHIDCL For Construction Of Shillong Western Bypass: Deputy CM

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 13: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the state government has handed over 97% of the land required for the construction of the Shillong Western Bypass to the National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Tynsong added that the remaining 3% of land is being managed by the Deputy Commissioners of East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts to address issues raised by the affected beneficiaries.

The land acquisition process for the project, carried out under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013, has involved an expenditure of Rs 121.40 crore for Ri Bhoi and Rs 455.39 crore for East Khasi Hills.