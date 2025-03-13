Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: No Plans For Scientific Landfill At Mawkhanu, Says Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar

Shillong, Mar 13: Deputy Chief Minister in charge of urban affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar, has confirmed that the state government has no plans to establish a scientific landfill site at Mawkhanu village, located under the New Shillong Township.

Dhar made the clarification in the Assembly on Thursday, responding to a proposal by Mawlai legislator Brightstar Marbaniang. Marbaniang had suggested the development of a waste management plan for Mawkhanu, highlighting the acquisition of 800 acres of land by the government in the area.

In his response, Dhar explained that instead of Mawkhanu, the government had identified Nonghali as the location for the proposed landfill site, requiring an area of 100-150 acres. He also added that there are no plans to convert the land in Mawkhanu into a European ward, as the government is still preparing the master plan for the area.

Dhar assured Nongkrem legislator Ardent M. Basiawmoit that there are no illegal settlers in Mawkhanu and expressed his readiness to inspect the area personally.

