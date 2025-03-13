Meghalaya: Shillong Cricket Association Wins U-15 Girls Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 13: Shillong Cricket Association (SCA) secured the title in the U-15 Girls Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2025 with a 41-run victory over South West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association (SWKHDCA) in the final. The tournament, organized by the Meghalaya Cricket Association and hosted by the West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association, featured teams from various districts.

Batting first, SCA posted 166/3 in 20 overs, with Janvi Kumar Shah scoring 58 runs, Laviola L Mawlong contributing 28, and Prisceca Nongpiur adding 16. In response, SWKHDCA managed 116/7, as SCA’s bowlers dominated. Prisceca Nongpiur took 2 wickets for 17 runs, while Areniankit Warjri claimed 1 wicket for 10 runs.

The tournament concluded in the presence of Meghalaya Cricket Association Hony Secretary Raynold Kharkamni, Vice President Sengnab Momin, and Apex Council Member Peter Macdonald Kharsawian. The event was recognized for its efforts in promoting women’s cricket in Meghalaya.