MHA Advisor Confirms Centre’s Peace Roadmap For Manipur, claims Meitei Body

Imphal, Mar 13: The Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei civil society organization, has claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Advisor for the Northeast, A K Mishra, informed them that the Centre has formulated a roadmap to restore peace in Manipur. The first phase of its implementation is already underway.

FOCS Spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh said on Thursday that a delegation from the organization met Mishra and other officials at the Old Secretariat in Imphal on Wednesday. During the meeting, Mishra reportedly stated that the roadmap is being implemented in phases to address the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

According to Singh, the initial phase includes the surrender of weapons, reopening of roads, and controlling the activities of armed groups. Mishra reportedly mentioned that the governor had called for the surrender of all arms on February 20 and that efforts were being made to ensure free movement of people across the state.

On the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement between the Centre and Kuki armed groups, Singh said Mishra clarified that while the agreement has lapsed, it has not been revoked. He added that the agreement would be reviewed and modified in due course.

FOCS also presented a five-point demand to the MHA delegation, calling for unrestricted movement of people, the safe rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, prevention of armed attacks on villages, a detailed demographic study of Manipur, and the initiation of dialogue.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands. The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly remains in suspended animation, with its tenure extending until 2027.