Mizoram Govt Grooming Athletes For 2036 Olympics: Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar

Aizawl, Mar 13: The Mizoram government is implementing a training initiative to groom young athletes for the 2036 Olympics, Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

As part of the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme, launched under the state’s ‘Bana Kaih’ (Handholding) scheme by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 15, children aged 8 to 15 are receiving structured coaching to prepare for future competitions. The initiative aims to identify and nurture sports talent across the state, including in remote areas.

The government has allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the programme, which will be executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure community involvement and sustained support.

“Our goal is to see Mizo athletes compete on the global stage in the 2036 Olympics. Priority will be given to sports disciplines where they have strong medal prospects,” Hmar said.

He added that efforts are being made to enhance the skills of local coaches through collaboration with experts from other states. The government is also working to procure advanced sports equipment to support the training programme.